When longtime Owasso school custodian Julie Harris decided to retire this December, she wanted to leave a lasting mark on the district.
Harris, who has devoted the last 20 years to the upkeep and maintenance of area schools, chose Veterans Appreciation Week as the perfect time to unveil a generous gift to fellow students and staff at Smith Elementary.
She dedicated an honorary military statue to the school, where she has worked the last 10 years, during a special ceremony on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
“When I decided I was going to retire,” Harris said, “over the summer I talked to Mr. James (principal), and I said I’d like to leave the school something when I go, and I said I would like to do something military.”
The 3-foot concrete Army veteran soldier stands at attention in full uniform in front of the flag pole next to the school’s entrance, with the phrase “Honor and Bravery” inscribed in its base.
Nearly five years ago, Harris unexpectedly lost her 66-year-old husband Joseph, a retired Army Specialist 5th Class veteran, and wanted to donate the sculpture to OPS in his name.
“This statue is to honor not only him, but all the veterans,” Harris said, “and to show the kids, when they walk by and they see it, they think, ‘You know what, I need to thank them, because they gave a lot for our country.’”
Harris, with the help of the Owasso VFW, found the figurine at the Skiatook Statuary earlier this year, and has kept it in her garage until revealing it to the public on Veterans Day.
Patrick James, principal at Smith, said he is grateful for Harris’ gift and hopes it serves as a reminder and inspiration for his students and staff.
“It just kind of brings that special thought that she is wanting to be that person who shares the lives of veterans, not only with kids but our community,” James said. “While this is a small capacity to give back with, for us it’s a way for us to say thank you.”
Harris’ last day at OPS is set for Sunday, Dec. 1.