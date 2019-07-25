Two men allegedly involved in a recent string of burglaries in Owasso are behind bars after a months-long investigation.
Robert Shane Green and Darin Lee Rollins, both of Tulsa, were arrested and booked into the Rogers County Jail on Monday and now face a number of criminal charges.
Green and Rollins are accused of breaking into at least six homes, including several cars and garages, across the luxury neighborhood just east of Owasso on the evening of May 22.
The two suspects have a history of violent behavior and have been arrested several times in the past, according to Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
“Tulsa Gang Unit is very, very familiar with them,” he said. “These guys are the icons of career criminals … they’re gangsters, there’s no question about it.”
Green and Rollins were captured on home surveillance cameras running from house to house and allegedly stealing a variety of small, valuable items, Walton said.
He added that no residents were harmed during the break-ins, and that the outcome could have turned out worse.
“These are the kind of guys, if confronted by a homeowner with their criminal past, it could have been a tragedy” Walton said.
According to jail records, Green was arrested on a warrant for first-degree burglary and was charged with conviction of two or more felonies, knowingly concealing stolen property, and a pattern of criminal activity.
Additionally, Rollins was charged with first- and third-degree burglary, a pattern of criminal offense, and possessing a firearm after being formerly convicted of a felony.