By Art Haddaway
The landscaping at the Owasso Library is getting some tender loving care.
Patrons at the library, located at 103 W. Broadway St., can enjoy perusing the premises full of vibrant, blooming flower beds thanks to the ongoing efforts of the Owasso Garden Club.
Chairman Jo Koenning, along with several of the group’s members, can often be found decorating and maintaining the grounds as part of their mission to promote civic beautification across the community.
“Volunteers from the Garden Club have completed various projects around Owasso,” Koenning said, “and one of our favorites that really shines is the flower bed at the library.”
The Club started caring for the property in 1998 with only a few flower seeds. Twenty years later, the group has devoted a number of hands to tend to the soil.
The team frequents the facility several days per month to weed, fertilize, prune and clean the beds, as well as to label each plant and flower as a resource to educate passersby.
“For us in the Club, it is gratifying to see the response from library patrons and the public,” Koenning said. “I especially like for the youngsters to see us working there among the flowers.”
The beds include a year-round selection of hardy, long-blooming perennial flowers, bushes and trees. Each spring, members plant bright, long annuals like petunias, lantana and periwinkles; and in the fall, they grow pansies, ornamental kale and other cold-tolerant shrubs.
Other plants include: viburnums, ajugas, lantanas, dianthuses, salvias, nandinas, hibiscuses, daylilies, rudbeckias, azaleas and more.
Koenning said the Owasso Library is the only public library in Tulsa County whose flower beds are maintained by a local garden club.
When asked what it means to care for the grounds, she replied, “This gives me some way to pay back the community. These plants … are ours to take care of … and I just love it, it just gives me a sense of purpose.”