Former Owasso basketball legend and current pro Shake Milton will hold Shake’s Skills Camp Saturday at the Owasso High School Gymnasium.
The camp is free and ages 6-14 are eligible to participate. The camp will take place from 9 a.m.- 1p.m . Those interested in attending must register at snipershake.com. Thursday is the deadline to register.
Milton, a two-time Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year with the Rams, went on to star in a three-year career at SMU. Last year, the 6-foot-6 combo guard became the first Owasson ever to be selected in the NBA Draft.
Earlier this month, Milton signed a four-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers following his rookie year. Milton’s first season saw him shuffle between the Sixers and the franchise’s D-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats as part of a two-way deal.
Milton tore it up in Delaware as he started all 27 games he appeared in and averaged 25 points, grabbed nearly five rebounds per game and shot an efficient 48 percent from the field in the process. Even in limited opportunities with the parent club, Milton flashed his potential.
In 20 games played, Milton averaged 4.4 points and nearly 2 rebounds while averaging 13 minutes of action in those appearances. Milton scored five points in 11 minutes in his NBA regular season debut on Nov. 30, 2018, against the Washington Wizards. As a reserve for the Sixers, Milton reached double-figure scoring three times, including a season-high 13 points March 25 against the Orlando Magic.