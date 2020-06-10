Owasso’s nonprofit food pantries, Owasso Community Resources and Neighbors in Need, have seen an uptick in donations, which has led to an increase in distributions, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owasso Community Resources
As of May 28, OCR has provided food to more than 1,200 households — more than triple the number it normally serves during this time.
Additionally, the organization served an average of 635 households over a four-week period last month during its mass food distribution events at the Owasso Family YMCA and St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
OCR has been able to keep its pantry, including its outside emergency storage where individuals can pick up food after hours, regularly stocked thanks to the ongoing support of several local donors.
“We would not have been able to help those in need without the response of our community,” OCR Executive Director Randy Cowling said. “We are so, so thankful.”
Financial donations for Cowling’s nonprofit have grown three times as much compared to last year, he said, with contributors like United Way, Walmart, First Bank of Owasso, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Life.Church, Modern Woodmen and others, continuing to give back.
PSO publicly announced its donation of $1,500 to OCR in mid-May as part of its provision of $70,000 in grants from the American Electric Power Foundation to assist nonprofit agencies across Oklahoma.
“The COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our state and has many Oklahomans struggling to meet basic needs,” said Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president of external affairs. “With these emergency grants from the AEP Foundation, we’re helping nonprofits in our communities provide immediate relief to those who’ve been hit the hardest.”
Life.Church at the end of April also publicly announced its donation of $6,000 to OCR out of its more than $200,000 in relief grants to local organizations. OCR was one of 14 local food pantries to receive the funds.
“It’s amazing to see our church family coming together to do everything we can to help one another in this time of economic uncertainty,” said Life.Church Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel. “We’re grateful that we’re able to join the countless ministries and businesses in our community that are helping meet the needs of those who desperately need relief right now.”
OCR canceled its spring fundraiser due to the coronavirus, but scheduled a smaller online auction beginning June 15 to help continue supporting our efforts in serving the community.
Visit owassohelp.org for more information about Owasso Community Resources.
Neighbors in Need
NIN has reported an increase in financial donations, receiving $7,400 in April to purchase food for its clients, who frequent the nonprofit at different times.
“Our numbers are fluctuating right now,” said NIN Director Tiffany Bell. “One week may be 69 families, the next may be 94. We will continue the drive-thru service through July 31 per USDA regulations from the food bank.”
Companies like Farmers Insurance and First Bank of Owasso have donated to NIN, along with larger establishments such as Magellan, First United and Williams. Bell’s organization also recently received a $500 donation from American Airlines’ IT department.
Farmers agent Shea Garrison, working out of Owasso, publicly announced that she nominated and secured a $1,500 grant for NIN to aid in relief efforts directly related to the current crisis.
“… It’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” said Garrison. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge of battling this pandemic.”
For more information about Neighbors in Need, visit neighborsinneed.help.