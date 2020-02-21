The Owasso High School Theatre Department is gearing up for its next production, “Into the Woods.”
Local students will bring the classic fantasy/adventure to life March 5-7 at 7 p.m. in the school’s Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.
“Into the Woods takes some of our favorite fairytales, from the Grimms’ fairytales, and mashes them up together into a musical,” OHS Theatre Director Ryan King said.
The performance is based on the 1986 Broadway musical of the same name written by James Lapine and composed by Stephen Sondheim.
It tells the story of a baker and his wife who set off on a journey with other storybook characters to break a witch’s curse that prevents them from conceiving a child. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions lead to disastrous results.
“The whole show is about wishes and what you wish for,” King said. “This show is very much loaded with a lot of symbolism as far as, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ It’s about finding happiness in what you have.”
The 2-hour production will bring together around 50 students as cast members and stagehands to entertain audiences of all ages.
Seniors like J.J. Willis, who plays Cinderella’s prince, and Madison Oxton, who plays the understudy to the baker’s wife as well as Sleeping Beauty, weighed in on their time preparing for the roles.
“I’m excited; this is a dream role of mine,” Willis said. “I used to watch this musical a lot, and I’ve always loved this character, and I’ve been wanting to play this character for like five years.”
Oxton added, “It’s a lot of fun. I’m really excited to see how it looks on opening night. Watching my friends on stage and watching them grow as actors is really cool to watch.”
King has been leading his students in musical and choreography rehearsals since November, and said he’s looking forward to seeing all their hard work pay off on stage.
“I couldn’t be more proud … it’s been amazing,” he said. “The kids that we have, they are special, they are phenomenal; they’re easy to direct, they’re at every rehearsal, they do a great job.”
Several school staff are involved in the production, including OHS Band Director Chris Harris, who is conducting the orchestra, and Owasso 6th Grade Choir Director Evelyn Kwanza, the students’ vocal coach.
“Into the Woods” will serve as the Theatre Department’s second show of the season, the first of which was “Declaration” in October. The third, to be held in April, will be an adaptation of the 1985 film “Clue.”