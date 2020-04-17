A veteran in the banking and lending industry, James Dugger is bringing his operation in Owasso.
Dugger, a VP/mortgage lender for American Bank of Oklahoma, has opened an office at 102 W. 11th Street, located near the intersection of 86th and Main.
Dugger spent the past 14 years with American Bank in Collinsville, which included the first 12 years as a general loan officer executing all consumer, commercial and R/E loans. For the past two years, he has been solely involved with mortgage lending.
After moving from Collinsville to Owasso in January 2019, Dugger said he is excited to have his business closer to his new home.
“My family's move to the community in January of last year was such a blessing and we are so happy here that we decided to make the move permanent and bought a home just a few months later in May,” Dugger said. “That decision then led to our CEO Joe Landon insisting we open an office in the community. Our mortgage department is growing and was looking for more office space. American Bank of Oklahoma in general has many customers and relationships with individuals and businesses in the community already. Since my family has joined the community, it was the only logical place to open a new office.”
While Dugger’s office is open, appointments can be made by phone due to the coronavirus pandemic. The office phone number is 918-698-1614.