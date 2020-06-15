Katie Beaird of Owasso was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.
Beaird is a student in UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Speech and Hearing Science.
Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Engineering, Tippie College of Business and University College who achieve a GPA of 3.50 or higher on nine semester hours or more of graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of "I" (incomplete) or "O" (no grade reported) are named to the list.