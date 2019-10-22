The City of Owasso’s continued efforts to beautify the community have reached statewide acclaim.
Its Owasso Strong Neighborhood Initiative is among 15 cities vying for a top spot in Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s 2019 Communities Primed for Change Contest.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful sought entries of community buildings that were in need of restoration. This year, OSNI enrolled the help of locals to repaint the outer walls of the Owasso Community Center, located at 301 S. Cedar St.
The group was given 30 days to complete the project using donated paint from H.I.S Paint of Oklahoma City and a stipend from Public Service Company of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is now asking all Oklahomans to join in the contest by voting for their favorite before-and-after photo at keepoklahomabeautiful.com. Voting began Monday, Oct. 21, and ends midnight Friday, Oct. 25.
The top four finalists will be recognized at Keep Oklahoma Beautiful’s Environmental Excellence Celebration at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Nov. 22. In addition to first-place recognition, the first-place winner will be awarded $1,000. Second-place will be awarded $750, and third-place winner will receive $500 during the celebration.