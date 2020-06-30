Despite facing unprecedented obstacles, the Owasso Education Foundation was able to continue one of the organization’s essential fundraisers.
The OEF once again sold out its field for the annual Patriot Classic on Tuesday morning at the Patriot Golf Club, the first golf tournament held during the coronavirus pandemic. Owasso Public Schools finished the 2019-20 academic year using the distance learning model (see PHOTO gallery).
“We thought maybe we were going to have to cancel the event like has been the case with other fundraisers during this time,” OEF Board Member and Patriot Classic Chairperson Brooke Clark said. “We had some changes in sponsorships but we still sold out.”
Proceeds from the Patriot Classic, one of two key OEF fundraisers along with the Holiday Gala, go to finance teacher grants for the following year throughout Owasso Public Schools.
This year’s benefit golf tournament required a few changes due to the economic impact from COVID-19, but Clark reported OEF had already raised $35,000 from the Patriot Classic. And Clark said that number might be a conservative estimate.
“We’re trying to get the community more involved and let them know it’s more than just a golf tournament,” Clark said. “It’s actually directly supporting Owasso Public Schools. We’re really depending on our sponsors and players to step up and they are.”
JD Young was presenting sponsor for the Patriot Classic. The Stacy Group, TTCU, Capital Homes, Osage Casino, Nancy and Jack Adkisson, Cox Business, Omni Air International and Jim Beam were each sponsors. SAS Consulting, Crossland Construction Company, Titan Title, RCB, First Bank Owasso, Freeman Products Inc., Stride Bank, Williams Company, BOK, Tim Bushyhead, Wendell Fichtner, Margaret Coates/Casey Paul, QuikTrip and Shiner/LDF each sponsored foursomes as well.