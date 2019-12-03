King’s Grove School in Owasso is providing unique learning opportunities for special needs students.
The school, opened in September, serves as a private Christian academy educating children across the community with moderate to severe disabilities.
Founder Julie Paul – a mother of four children, including her 8-year-old son, Jesse, diagnosed with nonverbal autism – got the idea to start the school about two years ago after struggling to find the right classroom setting to meet his needs.
Paul took to homeschooling Jesse for a short time until she picked up a book, “Simply Classical: A Beautiful Education for Any Child,” which provided helpful strategies for adopting a classical Christian education to teach and inspire special needs students.
“As we were working through this curriculum, I thought, ‘You know, this could work in a classroom setting,’” Paul said in a previous story. “The Lord just kind of gave me the clarity to be able to flesh out a plan of what this school would look like and we just started from there.”
The framework for King’s Grove focuses on three foundational pillars, rooted in Biblical principles, to meet the sensory and developmental needs of students: Academics, Therapy and Community.
Students are given the opportunity to receive specially tailored instruction, starting with the basics of grammar and progressing into the advanced stages of rhetoric. Throughout the program, they study math, phonics, reading, Latin, cognitive functioning, sequencing, penmanship and more.
Since opening two months ago, King’s Grove, held inside Redeemer Bible Church, 6611 N. 193rd E. Ave., has brought on 10 students in two classes (a primary class for children ages 6-10, and a secondary class for children ages 11-16). Academic headmaster and physical therapist Mynda Miser said they are making progress on a regular basis.
“Our children are verbalizing more, they’re communicating with us more,” Miser said. “Within the classroom, we’re seeing more attention, more involvement in the curriculum and activity and participation.”
Mae Larson, a student at King’s Grove, for example, receives one-on-one training from her instructor, Alex Stiles, on the concept of musical notes. Stiles draws the notes on a large canvass and helps Larson understand their styles and sounds in a quiet, comfortable atmosphere.
Abby Sheridan is another student at the school who works closely with her instructor, Mira Fry, on painting and sketching different pictures. The two girls interact amid a larger group setting, where they can use tools and visual aids in the learning process.
“It’s important for our children to have positive social academic experiences,” Miser said. “I think that it’s so important that they’re getting a very safe environment for them that is enhancing and encouraging those particular skillsets.”
The school’s curriculum also integrates physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as manners and etiquette training, into its daily regimen. Full-time professional therapists like Miser are on hand to assist students during their private sessions.
Additionally, King’s Grove places a strong emphasis on community. Taylor Patterson, director of development, has made it their goal to bring special needs students and their families together to support each other and ultimately become an active part of society.
“It’s just as simple as doing life together,” Patterson said. “They are people just like you and I, and they have the same desires; our kids want friends, our kids want to go to basketball games, our kids like to cook; they’re the same, and it’s just about helping our neighbors.”
King’s Grove operates on a four-day academic work week, Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., with Friday serving as an enrichment day in which students learn through movement, music, manners and art.
For more information or to help support the school through giving or volunteering, call or text 918-814-1085 or visit kingsgroveschool.com.