Kum & Go will soon set up shop in Owasso’s Redbud District.
This week, the Owasso Board of Adjustment approved a special exception request to allow the convenience store on 76th Street to relocate to the vacant Shell station across the road.
The City of Owasso’s Downtown Overlay, which outlines different standards to preserve the viability of the area, prohibits the addition of a gas station within the boundaries of the newly developed district.
City officials met representatives from Kum & Go at the Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 28 to outline the parameters for the plan and move forward with the transition.
“Everyone was really excited and for the project,” Owasso Community Development Director Brian Dempster said. “They’ve come up with a really good product, we think, and it’ll benefit the whole downtown area.”
Kum & Go agreed to remove the gas tanks and overhead canopy at its current site, located at 307 E. 2nd Ave., as well as maintain the architectural and aesthetic upkeep of the new property, located at 502 E. 2nd Ave., to adhere to Overlay requirements.
The new Kum & Go store will serve as one of the chain’s fresh market concepts, complete with beautified landscaping, an outdoor patio and other amenities.
“With that (Shell) location and what was there and how long it had been sitting vacant, it’s going to clean up that area a lot,” Dempster said, “and they’re working to make it fit into the Downtown Overlay.”
Dempster said it will take about six months for the City to replat the Shell property before starting construction. He added that the City will rezone the former Kum & Go site to accommodate a mercantile or restaurant rather than another convenience store or gas station.
Kum & Go’s current site has served as plat for convenience stores since 1977, with the facility formerly housing Git-N-Go before switching owners in 2005, according to city records. The Shell station opened in 1993 and has sat vacant on 76th for about the last three years.