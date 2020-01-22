The Owasso Board of Adjustment will consider approving a special exception request later this month to allow Kum & Go on 76th Street to relocate to the vacant Shell station across the road.
The City of Owasso’s Downtown Overlay, which outlines different standards to preserve the viability of the area, prohibits the addition of a gas station within the boundaries of the Redbud District.
City officials plan to meet representatives from Kum & Go at the Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 28 to determine the requirements that would allow for a potential exception.
“Our planning team has put some pretty strict development (guidelines) on Kum & Go,” Economic Development Director Chelsea Levo Feary said. “Instead of constructing just a new, additional gas station, it would be a relocation and upgrade.”
Feary said approval would be contingent on a variety of factors, including the architectural and aesthetic upkeep of the new property. She added that Kum & Go consented to level its current site if the move is passed.
“Since Kum & Go has agreed to remove those tanks when they close that store,” Feary said, “that helps us because it makes that property more marketable for redevelopment.”
Kum & Go’s current site, located at 307 E. 2nd Ave., has served as plat for convenience stores since 1977, with the facility formerly housing Git-N-Go before switching owners in 2005, according to city records.
The Shell station, located at 502 E. 2nd Ave., opened in 1993 and has sat vacant on 76th for about the last three years, records show.