The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its 2018-19 school report cards on Monday.
In the second year of the revamped program, Owasso Public Schools received six B’s and six C’s in 2018-19, compared to 10 B’s and two C’s the previous year (see full gallery).
Barnes, Mills, Northeast and Smith elementary schools, along with the Owasso 8th Grade Center, each fell from a B to a C.
Bailey, Hodson and Stone Canyon elementary schools, the Owasso 6th Grade and 7th Grade centers, and Owasso High School all remained at their B standing.
Ator was the only site in the district to improve from a C to a B.
School grades were published on an interactive online dashboard at oklaschools.com. The dashboard allows users to analyze and compare data among different student groups — such as students with disabilities, different races and ethnicities, and English learners — with schools across the state.
The report cards recently underwent a brief hiatus and returned in February with an analysis of the 2017-18 school year after undergoing an extensive redesign to better reflect student achievement and school improvement.
They include measures of each public school’s academic achievement, English language proficiency and chronic absenteeism. There are also measurements of academic growth for elementary and middle schools and graduation rates and post-secondary opportunities at high schools.
Each indicator is assigned a number of points and given an individual letter grade, with a maximum of 90 available points to produce a school’s overall grade.
Kyle Hinchey and Andrea Eger with the Tulsa World contributed to this report.