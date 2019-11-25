The Hospital Volunteers of Oklahoma recently recognized 19 volunteers from across the state as 2019 Volunteers with Spirit.
Lawayne McKee at Ascension St. John Owasso was among those who were honored during the Hospital Volunteer Day meeting at the Oklahoma Hospital Association Annual Convention on Nov. 13.
The award was given to hospital volunteers who exemplify the spirit of service and have a passion for the work they do for their organizations.
Volunteers with Spirit winners bring something special to their local hospital auxiliaries by standing out from the rest in what they do, how they do it or why they do it.
Each volunteer auxiliary at Oklahoma hospitals was given the opportunity to choose one person for the award.