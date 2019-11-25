Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&