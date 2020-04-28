The 2020 general election isn’t until Nov. 3, but a lot of the decisions will be made long before then.
In fact, 50 legislative seats — 42 in the House and eight in the Senate — have already been determined, either because only one candidate filed or because a potential opponent withdrew or was successfully challenged on eligibility grounds.
Next up are the June 30 primaries. Although not as momentous as the 2016 and 2018 primaries, this year’s will include some significant votes, including Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. Senate and State Question 802, which seeks to incorporate expanded Medicaid into the state Constitution.
In the broad scheme of things, however, the most activity will be in the Legislature. Twenty-six seats will be determined in primaries or runoffs, with most of those involving only Republicans.
There are also several interesting primaries leading to important matchups in November. Among those is Senate District 35 in Tulsa, which has three Republicans and three Democrats, including Jo Anna Dossett, vying for an open seat in a competitive district.
Dossett, an Owasso native, has spent 15 years teaching English learners, and also spent two years in the Peace Corps. Her brother is state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.
Almost more of a 1A, the Democratic primary pits Dossett, 39; agriculture research project manager Carly Hodtvedt, 36; and nurse anesthetist Stan Young, 61.
Young is a Navy veteran and recently retired as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse-Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. He’s been active in Democratic Party activities, especially those related to veterans and health care.
Hotvedt, a Cherokee citizen, was formerly an assistant attorney general and manager with the (Muscogee) Creek Nation. She is now Director of Tribal Enterprise for the University of Arkansas Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative. Hotvedt was an unsuccessful candidate for the state House of Representatives in 2018.