Several local organizations came together to help Owassons in a time of need on Friday morning.
The Owasso Family YMCA parking lot hosted a Grocery Giveaway which resulted in food for more than 1,000 local households. Each vehicle that attended the drive-thru event was given a box of food at no charge due to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This way we get the food out to everyone who needs it,” said Cherokee Nations Tribal Council member Joe Deere, the event organizer.
Neighbors in Need, Mission Owasso, Owasso Community Resources, Owasso Cherokee Family Office, the City of Owasso and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma each helped sponsor the event.
The Giveaway was well-received as 500 households came through the south parking lot in the first half-hour of the event.
Owasso Family YMCA Event Director Tracy Tucker said the success of the event was helped by a crew of 50-60 volunteers.
“The community has really stepped into volunteer,” Tucker said.
The YMCA will continue to host the Giveaway on a weekly basis on Friday mornings, as long as food can be provided and the need remains in the community. Those interested in making food donations can drop them off by the main entrance of the YMCA from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“We will need more food to continue this,” Tucker said.