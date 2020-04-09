Owasso police arrested a local man after a lengthy standoff Wednesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Bailey Ranch Estates neighborhood in response to an armed suicidal person sitting inside a vehicle, according to the police report.
Owasso SWAT arrived on scene to negotiate with the suspect. Nearby residents were evacuated and asked to avoid the area during the four-hour incident.
The man surrendered peacefully with no reported injuries around 11:15 p.m. Police confiscated a 9 mm handgun from the suspect and arrested him on a complaint of domestic assault.