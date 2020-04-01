The Owasso Library staff miss seeing our customers every day! We are working hard to continue to provide you with library services online.
Keep an eye on our Facebook page (facebook.com/owassolibrary) for helpful information. And even though our buildings are closed, we’re here for you via email, text and IM/chat during our regular business hours. To email, send your question to askus@tulsalibrary.org; to text, send a text with ASKTCCL to 66746; or to IM/chat, click on the blue “Ask a Question” button on our website, tulsalibrary.org.
Here are some ways you can use your library card while you’re at home:
1. Homework Help Now: Does your child need some extra help while taking classes online? You can access free online tutors with our Homework HelpNow service. Find it at tulsalibrary.org/homework-help-now.
2. You can use several apps to download free e-books and audiobooks with your library card. Libby, CloudLibrary and RBdigital all have a great catalog of books available for you to download at home. If you don’t know what to read next, fill out a “Your Next Great Read” survey and our librarians will send you a personalized list.
3. If you want to use this time to learn how to play a new instrument, Check out the free lessons on ArtistWorks at tulsalibrary.org/online-learning to learn music theory, classical music, jazz, guitar, percussion and more.
4. We offer many online learning resources on the online learning website as well. I love the offerings from Universal Class, where you can learn to do just about anything. There are classes on gardening, crocheting, baking, writing, painting, yoga and much more.
5. You can find movies, TV shows, music, comics and more on the Hoopla app as well.
We are also working on ways to bring you virtual story-times and book club meetings soon.
Is there something you would like to see us offer online? Send us a Facebook message and let us know, or email owasso.library@tulsalibrary.org.