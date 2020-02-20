A Talala wedding venue opened by a former Owasso teacher is featured in an article by WeddingWire listing its top U.S. destinations for a barn wedding.
The Steel Barn Event Center, founded by former Owasso teacher Michelle Todd, has grown to serve as a popular attraction since opening its doors in June 2018.
The 6,000-square-foot structure, at 7440 East 340 Road in Talala, features custom-made barn doors, white-washed ship lap, cedar wood and industrial oil-rubbed bronze crystal chandeliers throughout the premises.
It comprises a large foyer, spacious ballroom, open bar area, upstairs loft, two dressing suites with private restrooms, 25-foot ceilings, a wall of windows, several outdoor amenities and more, and can accommodate up to 300 guests.
WeddingWire listed the Steel Barn under the “Tulsa and Oklahoma City” category alongside The Pines at Moser Farms in Vian and Southwind Hills in Washington as popular attractions.
“We particularly love that most of the region’s barn venues can accommodate larger weddings, most with capacities of 250 guests or more,” the article stated.
Since opening the Steel Barn a year and a half ago, Todd has hosted 65 events, the majority of which have been weddings, with June 2018 serving as her first bridal ceremony.
Todd said she was pleased to learn that her new venue was listed in WeddingWire’s top destinations for the first time.
“I had no idea,” she said. “It wasn’t until I received an email from someone saying, ‘Hey, have you checked out this article?’ When I saw our picture, … I was shocked, I was so excited.”
Dallas also made WeddingWire’s list in addition to Nashville; Birmingham, Alabama; Charlotte, North Carolina; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Richmond, Virginia, among others.
The Steel Barn also won WeddingWire’s acclaimed Couples’ Choice Award for its superior professionalism, service and quality in January 2019.
To see WeddingWire’s list, go to weddingwire.com. For more information about the Steel Barn, call 918-814-2456 or go to thesteelbarneventcenter.com.