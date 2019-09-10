Two local boaters finished in the top 10 at the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Okie Division tournament on Sunday.
Thomas Canady of Collinsville came in 6th place and John Shore of Owasso came in 7th place out of 89 spots at the annual competition, held on Grand Lake.
Canady caught 10 bass, weighing in at 25 pounds, 13 ounces, totaling $1,159. Shore also caught 10 bass, weighing in at 24 pounds, 5 ounces, totaling $917.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 17-19 BFL Regional Championship on Kentucky and Barkley lakes in Buchanan, Tennessee, presented by Evinrude.
Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.