Wichita State University announced the names of more than 3,000 students who made the Dean’s Honor Roll, as well as more than 1,850 students who completed degrees in spring 2019.
Owasso’s Mason O’Brien and Collinsville’s Elizabeth Anderson were named to the honor roll at the Kansas-based school.
To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
O’Brien also earned a Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Biology, Magna Cum Laude, from WSU.
Undergraduate students who have attained an average of 3.55 GPA receive the Magna Cum Laude award.
WSU enrolls more than 15,000 students, and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges.