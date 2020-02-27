Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester.
Christo Dallenbach of Owasso is in the game design and development program, and Abigail Hoover of Collinsville is in the film and animation program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.