A local teen with a life-threatening illness will soon embark on a dream vacation.
Jackson Randolph, 15, of Collinsville, who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, was surprised with a week-long, all-expenses-paid trip to Florida this week.
Panera Bread in partnership with Baking Memories 4 Kids hosted a special ceremony at its 96th Street store in Owasso Tuesday morning, where employees delivered the exciting news to Randolph and his family.
Since 2017, Panera Bread bakeries across Oklahoma, as well as in Missouri and Arkansas, have given guests the opportunity to round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar to donate to Baking Memories 4 Kids. The nonprofit provides children with terminal illnesses and their families with a free vacation to all the theme parks in the state of Florida.
“They just give one or two or five cents or 10 cents, we put that in a big bank account and what we do with that money is we try to … help families that have gone through a lot of stuff … that really need a fun week,” said Frank Squeo, founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids.
Randolph, who attends Collinsville High School, was diagnosed with diabetes in November 2018. A month later, he suffered an asthma attack that hospitalized him for the entire week of Christmas.
With no cure for the chronic condition, Randolph has learned how to carefully regulate the ingredients in his food and monitor his blood sugar, with the help and support of loved ones.
“It was a really hard stretch for them out of the blue for them to have that happen,” Squeo said. “As a way of something for them to look forward to, they have never been on a trip like this, ever. It was a no brainer to be able to say, ‘Hey, let’s send them.’”
Randolph thought he was going to an eye appointment when he arrived at Panera around 9 a.m. with his sister, Anna, and parents Bobby and Clara, who were in on the secret. They were welcomed to a room full of cheering friends, family and restaurant staff, who congratulated them on their trip.
During their stay in Florida, the Jacksons will have full access – in addition to front-of-line priority – to every amusement park in the Sunshine State, including Disney World, Sea World, Lego Land and Universal Studios.
“All the stuff that I went through last year will be taken away for a while, and I can finally relax about everything that happened … just taking a break,” said Randolph, who is most excited about visiting Universal Studios.
Randolph’s parents, both in tears at Tuesday’s surprise ceremony, could be seen smiling and hugging their children in front of the emotional crowd.
“It means a lot,” Bobby said. “We haven’t been able to take him on a vacation in a long time with everything we went through, including his sister.”
Clara added, “It kind of relaxes me a little bit that he can actually be a kid. He really hasn’t been able to; he’s had to grow up so fast and take on a lot of responsibilities. I’m glad that (we) can do this for him.”
For more information about Panera and its partnership with Baking Memories 4 Kids, visit bakingmemories4kids.com.