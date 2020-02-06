Logan’s Roadhouse in Owasso is celebrating a milestone this month.
The restaurant, located at 9531 N. Owasso Expy, will be recognized during an award ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for its successful fundraising efforts benefiting Folds of Honor.
In 2019, Logan’s announced a major partnership with Folds. The national chain asked guests to give extra to the Owasso-based organization by rounding up their check.
All of the proceeds made from the roundup campaign went toward Folds and its mission to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.
Logan’s in Owasso raised the most money in the South Region of Logan’s Roadhouse for Folds of Honor in 2019, with a donation of more than $2,300 to date.
Logan’s Market Partner Justin Capeheart, General Manager Stan Crutcher and the restaurant management and team members will be honored for their efforts and devotion to the partnership at the ceremony on Wednesday.
Colonel Nick Nichols, chief relations officer for Folds, will be in attendance. Several representatives from the headquarters in Owasso will also be onsite during the ceremony.
The campaign will continue through 2020, offering veterans and active duty military with special promotions throughout the year and a 10% discount every day. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com.