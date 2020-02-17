Longtime Owasso librarian Barbara Barnes passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Barnes served as the branch manager of the Owasso Library for 17 years until her retirement in 2014. She got her start with the Collinsville Library, where she worked for six years, before transferring to Owasso.
Barnes was actively involved in the community, serving as an ambassador of the library’s services and programs, said Owasso Library Manager Jennifer Ballard.
“Her dedication to library services and customers was visible every day. She had a welcoming smile for everyone and was always ready to chat and help you with anything you needed,” Ballard said. “She was one of those people who, when her name was mentioned in conversation, people’s faces would light up.”
Karen Inman, customer service assistant at the Owasso Library, added, “Barbara was an amazing person and boss. Her smile and laugh where infectious. She always had a kind word for everyone who walked through the doors of the library. She had a light that everyone could see, and I was lucky enough to get to work for her and have her teach me what it means to help others.”
Barnes was raised in Mayfield, Kansas, and graduated with the Wellington High School Class of 1964. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s in History from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, and then earned her Master’s in Library and Information Science at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Owasso since 1981, where she founded the Kids for Christ youth group and was active in United Methodist Women. She also was involved in Rotary Club of Owasso and the Owasso Chamber of Commerce.
A memorial service was held for Barnes at FUMC in Owasso on Friday, Feb. 14, where friends and family gathered to honor her life.
“It’s perfect that Barbara’s memorial service was held on Valentine’s Day, because everything she did was about love,” Ballard said. “She poured her love into her family, her friends, her community and the library. Her legacy will live on in the Owasso community’s love for the library and all of the people whose lives she touched.”
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this report.