Owasso lived up to its nickname of “City of Character” this week.
Hundreds of locals came together on Tuesday for Owasso Character Council’s annual luncheon to celebrate another year of promoting Owasso’s positive qualities (see PHOTO gallery).
Words like “Sincerity,” “Enthusiasm,” “Generosity” and “Compassion” commonly seen printed on banners across town were exemplified through the kind smiles and conversations that filled Tulsa Tech-Owasso’s Sycamore Room.
Best-selling author and speaker Jeremie Kubicek, co-founder of GiANT Worldwide, spoke as the keynote and stirred the crowd with his message, “Helping Leaders Come Alive,” focused on professional leadership and personal growth.
Longtime Owasson and involved citizen Will Williams also took to the stage, but only to humbly accept the prestigious Jim McElrath Award for the character trait of “Virtue.”
Williams served on Owasso City Council from 1999 to 2002, including one year as mayor. In addition to working with Owasso, Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Tulsa chambers of commerce, he has acted on numerous boards and is currently the commander for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 44.
Through his military career, Williams has been recognized with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
Williams and his wife Rutha have been married for 55 years with two children, Lisa and Terrance, and four grandchildren, Isaiah, Marissa, Trey and Alyssa.
“The manner in which Will has served his country and community models citizenship built on a foundation of character,” said Owasso Character Council member Alvin Fruga. “Over the years … Will has lived a life of moral excellence that challenges each of us to consistently do what is right, regardless of the circumstances.”
For more information about the Owasso Character Council, visit owassocharacter.org. To get more details on Jonathan Oliver, visit higherenlightenment.com.