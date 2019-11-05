Local comic book fans looking for some rare finds to add to their collections are in luck.
They can swing by Owasso’s new comic book store, Mad Wook’s Den, located in the heart of downtown’s Redbud District.
The small shop offers a range of titles and novelty items for residents of all ages to enjoy.
Owner Tami Gates, a self-proclaimed “comic book nerd,” opened the store in August as an outlet to buy, sell and trade different issues, and for fellow collectors to convene and explore new content.
“It’s just a place for other geeks and nerds and people of that community to go without having to go to a bigger-named store,” Gates said. “It’s someplace to go where someone has like interests, that you feel part of a community.”
Mad Wook’s Den features thousands of comic books dating back to the 1950s covering a variety of genres including manga, science fiction, fantasy, action/adventure, horror, humor and more.
The store also showcases hundreds of graphic novels; classic vinyls; music and movie memorabilia; fandom toys, T-shirts, bags, mugs and other accessories; card games; wrapping paper and more.
“We have a great selection of key back issues, vintage albums, really collectible stuff,” Gates said. “If you did through there, there’s just stuff that you don’t always find at a garage sale.”
Gates said she took up an interest in comic books at an early age and has always enjoyed the art of collecting, with Mad Wook’s Den a testament of her dedication to the trending hobby.
Since opening, the store has grown into a popular destination for avid comic book collectors like Owasson Ben Waldron, who walked away with a handful of DC editions one afternoon last week.
“I think it’s a great place because Owasso hasn’t had a lot of comic book stores, and there are a lot of people in the town who do like this genre,” Waldron said.
Gates dedicated her shop’s namesake to her late brother, Lorin, an avid Star Wars fan and comic book collector who went by “Mad Wook,” who died about five year ago at the age of 39.
“He played guitar, he loved all kinds of music, movies, he collected every Star Wars comic book that came out,” Gates said, “and so this is kind of for him in his memory.”
Mad Wook’s Den, located at 7 N. Main St., is open Wednesday, 12-6 p.m., Thursday-Friday, 12-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 918-508-3819 or visit madwooksden.com.