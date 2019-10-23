Owasso-based Folds of Honor is awarding $22 million in scholarships to 4,500 military dependents in 2019.
This marks the organization’s most impactful year in history. Scholarships are valued at $5,000 and are awarded to spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members.
This new milestone was reached through a combination of individual donations, corporate partners, various fundraising events and the support of local Folds of Honor chapters across the country.
“We are humbled by the amount of support we’ve received since we first founded Folds of Honor 11 years ago,” said founder Dan Rooney. “Thanks to our loyal supporters, we have been able to touch the lives of thousands of military families and create a network of support for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”
Texas marks the top state for the number of 2019 scholarships with 552 recipients; North Carolina followed with 456 recipients, then Florida with 312 recipients.
While Folds of Honor continues to grow its fundraising efforts, the need is still great, Rooney said. This year, the organization saw a 14% increase from 2018 in scholarship requests, and more than 500 eligible, qualified applicants were not awarded in 2019.
“We are proud to award a record number of scholarships this year, but there is still an immense need,” Rooney said. “Our goal is to be able to provide a scholarship to every qualified applicant each year, and we are committed to fundraising and creating even more awareness for this important and noble mission.”
Several new chapters for Folds of Honor launched in 2019, bringing its total to 25. Since its inception in 2007, the organization has awarded nearly 25,000 scholarships in all 50 states.