A Catoosa man was arrested after allegedly leading Owasso police on a chase into Tulsa following a suspected shoplifting incident.
Around 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Lowe’s, where they attempted to stop a suspected shoplifter from entering U.S. 169 from 96th Street, according to the police report.
It states that the suspect failed to yield and then led officers on a pursuit southbound down the highway reaching speeds up to 80 and 90 mph before another officer was able to deflate the vehicle’s tires with spike strips.
However, the man continued to lead officers into Tulsa then across I-44 into Catoosa with two flat tires. He came to a stop in a parking lot a short time later, where he surrendered and was taken into custody, the report shows.
The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Robert Thomas Morgan of Catoosa, was transported to jail on counts of obstruction, driving without a license, failure to carry insurance, defective equipment of a vehicle, attempting to elude police, and shoplifting after former conviction of a felony.