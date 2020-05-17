A man has died after allegedly being stabbed by his stepson during a domestic dispute in Owasso early Sunday morning, police say.
The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. at a residence near the 8400 block of N. 116th E. Ave., according to the police report.
It states that upon arriving on scene, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to his back unresponsive inside the home. The victim was transported to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries and died.
The man’s adult stepson, Jordan KuyKendall, was arrested at the scene for alleged domestic assault and murder, the report shows.