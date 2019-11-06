A man has been arrested on allegations that he molested a 3-year-old girl he followed her into restroom at an Owasso fast-food restaurant.
Owasso police arrested Austin Scott Kelly, 26, of Tulsa, on Wednesday on a complaint of lewd acts with a child, according to a news release from the Owasso Police Department.
Authorities allege that Kelly followed two unaccompanied children, the 3-year-old and a 7-year-old, into the McDonald's restaurant at 11604 N. 135th East Ave. on Oct. 24.
Kelly is accused of touching the toddler's genitals in one of the restroom stalls. Police said in the news release that the act was interrupted by the girl's older brother.
There was no apparent or known connection between Kelly and the toddler. Investigators located him on Wednesday afternoon at his work place, reportedly located near the restaurant, and arrested him.