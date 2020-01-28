A man died in a car accident early Tuesday morning, Owasso police say.
Around 6:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident near Friendship Baptist Church on 86th Street, where an SUV had apparently left the roadway and crashed, according to the police report.
It states that officers found a 41-year-old man unresponsive inside the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Owasso police say the incident is in the early stages of investigation, but there is indication that he may have suffered a medical event while driving, which contributed to the accident.