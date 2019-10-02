A man was hospitalized after being accidentally struck by a vehicle at an Owasso gas station Wednesday morning.
Around 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at the QuikTrip on 86th Street.
The driver reported that she was steering through the parking lot facing the sun, which made it difficult to see. At the same time, a man was walking out of the store toward his vehicle at the gas pumps and was struck by the woman’s vehicle, according to the police report.
The man landed on her hood, and the driver immediately hit the brakes. Although the man was not dragged under the car or struck by the wheels, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.