A man was involved in a paragliding accident in Owasso Thursday morning.
Owasso police responded to several calls around 8:35 a.m. about a paraglider who became entangled in a set of power lines near 6th and Dogwood streets behind the Owasso Family YMCA.
Upon arriving on scene, officers found the man shaken but uninjured.
“When we got there, the guy had already cut himself out,” Lt. Nick Boatman said. “The medics dealt with him, but they said he was fine.”
Boatman said the paraglider had engine trouble shortly after taking off from a parking lot near the YMCA, which caused him to veer into the powerlines.
“He basically just swung around it several times up and down, up and down … to where he came to a rest,” he said.
The man told officers that he paraglides at the site regularly, but Boatman said it’s not often that he sees people take up the sport in the area.
“I don’t remember ever hearing anybody taking off from a paraglider from there,” Boatman said, “but the guy seemed pretty normal about the whole deal.”