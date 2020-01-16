Manhattan Construction Group was recently recognized for its work on Owasso’s new SEVEN6MAIN development.
The Oklahoma-based company was recognized with several statewide honors at the Associated General Contractors of Oklahoma’s annual awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 11, in Tulsa.
Manhattan received four Build Oklahoma awards for projects completed in 2019, including one in the “Commercial $10-$20 million” category for the 76th Street complex.
SEVEN6MAIN is a three-story, 45,000-square-foot, mixed-use building located in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District. It offers high-end restaurants and retail shops on the first floor, expansive office space on the second floor and upscale residential apartments on the third floor.
The $10 million facility — built by Manhattan, designed by Selser Schaefer Architects and engineered by Wallace Engineering — opened in November 2018 and houses anchoring restaurant SMOKE Woodfire Grill, neighboring diners, Drip The Beverage Lab and MAD Eats, and Hillis Hollow Home Décor & Furnishings.
The Build Oklahoma award is the second industry honor Manhattan has received for the construction of SEVEN6MAIN. The company was also recognized at the 33rd Annual Associated Builders & Contractors of Oklahoma Excellence in Construction Awards Gala in November.
During Saturday’s event, Manhattan Project Manager Adam Stogner, who served at the helm of the SEVEN6MAIN project, also won AGCOK’s “Project Manager of the Year.”
He was honored for showing superior skill and creativity in bringing complex projects to completion, and was chosen for his exemplary commitment to his projects and leadership abilities, both on and off the jobsite.
“Adam is incredibly deserving of this recognition as he is a tremendous individual and motivating leader in the industry,” Manhattan Vice President Ryan Haynie said in a press release. “We are proud to have Adam represent our Manhattan family of builders.”
In addition to receiving four Build Oklahoma awards over the weekend, Manhattan earned the “Best of the Best” award in the “$50+ million project” category for its work on the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
For more information about Manhattan Construction Group or SEVEN6MAIN, visit manhattanconstructiongroup.com or seven6main.com.