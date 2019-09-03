1. What do you do at the Owasso Reporter?
I’m the customer service representative. I handle customer inquiries, classified ads, obituaries, display advertisement and direct calls to the respected person.
2. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
I spend as much time with my family. My husband works for a traveling construction company, so we don’t get much time together, but when we do we love garage sales.
3. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Too many to list! Setting up booths at events, handing out newspapers and just getting to know the community. Catching up with my “regulars” when they call in is another enjoyment I have with this job.
4. What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
To go to Ireland with the family.
5. If a movie was made of your life, what genre would it be and who would play you?
Definitely comedy – Melissa McCarthy!
6. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
My fur baby. I have a 2-year-old Blue Heeler who is very spoiled (I will not say whose fault that is lol), and to not have a worry in the world, wouldn’t that just be an amazing feeling?
7. If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
A clone – too many things to do in such little time.
8. Tell us about your family.
I’ve been married to my amazing husband for five years. We have two sons and a fur baby in Collinsville, where we currently reside, and we also have a daughter, son-in-law and two grandbabies that live in Idabel.
9. What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
Drink coffee. You do not want to be around me if I have not had my coffee yet. :)
10. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”