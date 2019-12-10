1. What do you do at Owasso Blues and Ballroom?
I teach, manage social media and coordinate events.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Our first professional event, the “Valentine’s Dine & Dance” at The Pink House in Claremore.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love chatting over a latte with my hubby or friends.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I want to attend Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – all the dancing!
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
“YogaWithAdriene.” She makes yoga fun and super easy to follow.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Ireland. I’d love to learn about our family history and culture.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband, Ben, and I have been married for three years. We both grew up in the Owasso area and met in Tulsa (while dancing, of course). When we’re not teaching dance or hosting events, we enjoy spending time with our parents and siblings. We currently attend Life.Church on weekends and serve in Switch (youth group) on Wednesdays. We don’t have any kiddos just yet – but maybe a puppy soon!
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
“NCIS.” Who doesn’t love Gibbs?!
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Clutter – it drives me crazy.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
Owasso’s new Redbud District. It’s so cute!
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My grandmother, Debi, once told me, “Ashley, don’t scrub; let the chemical do the work.” *genius*
12. What’s your favorite meal?
I love all breakfast foods, but French toast has to be my top favorite.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I mean, I can ballroom dance… Most people don’t know that I have a knack for home décor.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, my hubby and coffee.
15. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
Not much … I prefer cinnamon rolls. I’d do an extra whole workout just for one of those.