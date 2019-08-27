1. What do you do at Farmers Insurance Agency?
I’m the customer service representative at the Shea Garrison Agency with Farmers Insurance. I speak to customers daily, making changes on their accounts and selling home, auto, life and commercial insurance.
2. What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
I enjoy hanging out with my kids and dogs. There is never a dull moment in our house! I also enjoy backyard gardening and baking.
3. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
My most memorable moment on the job is when my boss, Shea, decided to buy all of us exercise balls to sit on in place of our chairs. It did not go well for me (lol)! Needless to say, I have never used it again.
4. What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
I really don’t have a bucket list. I’m happy with my life and all the things that I have done and seen. I am enjoying living for today!
5. If you got stuck in an elevator and were forced to listen to only one song, what would it be?
This is a hard one for me because I’m a music lover. I listen to every type of music and really don’t have a favorite.
6. If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
Comedy, horror (I was not the best teenager) and drama. Aubrey Hepburn would play me.
7. If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
I would trade lives with my mom. She is retired and taking four naps a day!
8. If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
I would go to the place I grew up in Colorado. Not the mountains, but the plains.
9. What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
The people. We have lived in Owasso for five years, and the people here are so nice and courteous. It really is a great family community.
10. What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Tropical Smoothie Café.
11. Do you have a favorite summer activity?
We love going to Colorado each year to visit my family.
12. If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I would love to own enough land to build my family a home and an animal rescue facility. I have been helping rescues since I was old enough to drive. One of the biggest issues is not having enough space to care for and shelter the animals, and letting them run and socialize.
13. Tell us about your family.
I have been married for 10 years to my husband Brad, who is a teacher in Tulsa. We have two kids, Cayden, 14, who plays football and baseball for Owasso. Our daughter, Aila, 9, plays softball and soccer. We have four dogs, Maggie, Lailie, Moxie and Arlo, and one cat, Sy, who are all very loved!
14. What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
At the end of the day before I go to bed, my husband and I take an hour and watch one of “our” shows.
15. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Pick and choose your battles.” My mom gave me this advise a long time ago. I have since then told my children the same.