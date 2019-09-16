What do you do at Bring Your Own Dog?
I’m a kennel tech. I take care of customers’ fur-kids and help feed, water and take them outside.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
On my first day at work, I got to walk a little white dog named Romeo, and that’s when it set in that I have a job. Lol
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not busy at work?
I love to draw. Of course, I like to play video games.
Do you have a unique or unusual talent?
I am a blind artist. I was born with a disability that has caused me to be blind in my left eye, but I am able to do what I love to do, and that is to draw.
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be and who would play you?
It would definitely be a comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe
If you could travel anywhere in the world for a vacation, where would it be?
New York!
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I would get myself a Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 – It’s a graphic tablet artists use to draw.
Tell us about your family.
I live with my mom and dad, brother and our dog named Blu. I also have a sister and brother who live with their mom.
If you could only eat one food for the rest of your life, what would it be?
I could live on Pizza!
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
To hang out with your family and friends as much as possible because you never know who will come or go.
If you had a warning label, what would it say?
“Watch out, it’s the blind guy!”
If you got stuck in an elevator and had to listen to one song, what would it be?
“It’s Not My Time” by 3 Doors Down.
Would you rather go 30 days without your phone or 30 days without your video games?
30 days without video games.
Do you have a favorite holiday?
Christmas.