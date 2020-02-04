1. What do you do at the City of Owasso?
I am the receptionist at the Public Works Department.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
When my coworkers were extremely encouraging in a time I needed it most.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I spend time with my kids and family.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
To go skydiving.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
I don’t really watch YouTube.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Jamaica.
7. Tell us about your family.
I have a 6-year-old, who is so kindhearted and loving. I also have a 3-year-old, who has a very bold personality and is absolutely hilarious. They are my whole world.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
I don’t have one. I get stuck watching Disney movies all day with the kids, which I honestly don’t mind.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Loud chewing!
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
How clean our workers keep the area and how friendly the community is.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Stress about nothing; instead, pray about everything.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Anything with pasta.
13. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
God, my children and coffee.
14. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
I’d give up coffee, only for the day.