1. What do you do in your role at the Owasso Chamber?
I assist wherever I’m needed at the office. My focus for my own work is audio and video media production, so I’m hoping to incorporate that sometime in the future.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Getting to interact with all the wonderful people of Owasso is a blessing.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
My wife and I enjoy playing board games with friends as well as playing music together. I also play video games on occasion.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
I’ve actually always wanted to learn to surf. It’s always fascinated me since I was young.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
I have never missed a single episode of “Survivor” since it started airing.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
South Korea or Japan. When I was in college, I was in a mentor program for Asian students. I made so many friends who want me to visit their countries. Those were some of the best times of my life!
7. Tell us about your family.
My wife Katie and I got married last August. We are very happy together! Other than that, I’m an only child. My parents just moved to Owasso as well to be close to us.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Only Chuck Norris can count a number that high. I’ve been trying to spend more time in the moment though.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When folks say “All Asians are the same” or “Japanese, Chinese same thing.” Some of my best friends are Asian, and it puts me off a tad.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
The people here are incredibly nice; the school system is amazing; and it has everything you need while maintaining a small town charm.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
I used to have bad social anxiety. My Dad once said, “Son, once I realized nearly everybody had the same exact nervousness about meeting new people and making small talk, it made me feel like I could relate to anybody instantly.” I took that to heart. I love meeting new people now!
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Buffalo wings. Hands down.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can play 12 different instruments and was at one point No. 1 in the world on the game “Rock Band” in the drums category.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
The Holy Spirit, my hands and vision corrections.
15. Why did the chicken cross the road?
To get a membership with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce!