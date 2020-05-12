1. What do you do in your role at Nutrition Nook?
I prepare orders for clients and provide a contagiously friendly atmosphere.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
The positive atmosphere and helping educate people on healthier choices
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I enjoy doing things that put a smile on my children’s faces. Their passion and happiness makes my world go around.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
To travel out of the country
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
“Colony”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
An isolated island of some sort like a tropical beach — not like home
7. Tell us about your family.
I live with my hardworking husband, my two children and two step kids. I am one of four children in my generation and always loved having a big family.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Too many times. I would I could detach myself from it more, but with my involvement on social media for work, and my love for music, it makes it hard to put down.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When people can’t admit they’re wrong. If people could see themselves from the outside looking in, they would be able to grow so much more as an individual.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
I grew up in Broken Arrow, and I absolutely love living in Collinsville. The people in the community have a huge involvement in so many things like helping struggling families, holding events for kids, etc. It’s a lot more close-knit than my hometown.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
“Turn your wounds into wisdom” — probably one of my favorite quotes right now. It was a good reality check that showed me there’s no reason to let past trauma handicap your future.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Shrimp Alfredo
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I like to think I’m good at archery! I have a compound bow that I shoot often.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My children, face-to-face communication with other people, and being able to express my feelings
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
I have found other hobbies or things to keep me physically busy, which keeps my mind busy in a sense as well.