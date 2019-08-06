What do you do at the Farmers Insurance?
I’m a protégé agent to John Tooley. I work with clients to help them make smart insurance choices.
What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not there?
Take my kids to the park or the movies.
What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
There was a day when John was out of town. Two of our clients had property fires that same day. So I got to represent our agency. I went out and met with each of them and walked through their damaged properties with them. In one case, an entire structure was smoldering on the ground. In the other, the whole upper floor was uninhabitable. I remember being struck by the thought, “This is why I’m in this business, to help people fix this.”
What is one of the things you would put on your “bucket” list?
There are a lot of things! Narrowing down to one, I really want to own multiple businesses. I would want to start with a coffee house.
What is one of your favorite movie quotes?
“I can do this all day” (“Captain America”). Call me cheesy, but I really like the mindset behind that line.
If a movie was made of your life, what genre would it be and who would play you?
Ryan Gosling.
If you could trade lives with anyone for a day who would it be and why?
I really can’t think of anyone specific. If I were to live someone else’s life for a day, I would want to trade with someone from another country.
If you could travel anywhere for a vacation where would it be?
Scotland.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
From anywhere in town, you are never more than 10 minutes away from a nice country drive.
What is the one thing or place you would like to see come to the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Just one more coffee shop, as long as I’m the owner.
Do you have a favorite summer activity?
Driving my truck with the windows down around sunset when things cool down.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
A 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
Tell us about your family.
My Wife Adrianne and I are about to celebrate our 7th anniversary. My daughter, Wendy, is about to start school. My son, Wyatt, loves firetrucks and Hot Wheels tracks. And my third is due at the end of September.
Do you have any superstitions?
Superstition aint’ the wayyyyyyyy.
What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Obey God and leave the consequences to him.