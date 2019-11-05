What do you do at OPS?
I’m the new director of communications for the district. I create and assist in the creation of internal and external messaging for the district’s central office, as well as assist our district staff, principals and other school staff as needed. I also serve as the contact point for media inquiries.
So far, what's your most memorable moment on the job?
It's hard to pin down one moment through my first five weeks on the job, but I will say that it has been really incredible (and also a whirlwind) to meet and get to know the leaders of our district and school sites. We have so many highly-skilled, passionate educators and administrators here whose main concern is the well-being of our nearly 10,000 students.
What's your favorite thing to do when you're not busy at work?
I'm a diehard Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan and try to catch as many of those games as I can, but I love watching almost any sport. I also enjoy working on little projects around the house with my wife or going on any number of adventures around the area that she has planned.
What's something weird that you would recommend everyone tries at least once?
I don't think it's weird, but I'll say pineapple on pizza. I love a Hawaiian pizza (ham/pineapple), and I don't understand all the hate for pineapple on pizza.
If you could travel anywhere in the world for a vacation, where would it be?
I'd love to visit Europe, specifically Italy, Germany and France. I'm a bit of a history nerd, and I think there's just so much history and natural beauty in all three countries. Additionally, my family and my wife's family originated in Germany, so it would be really interesting to see where our ancestors lived.
If you could get yourself anything in the world, what would that be?
I think I'm at a point where everything that I really want can't be bought. I just want to live a long, happy life with my wife and, eventually, have some kids that are also happy and healthy. If I have those things, then I wouldn't ask for anything else.
Tell us about your family.
I got married in late May and am very fortunate to be with my wife, Maria. She is an HR professional at a school in the Tulsa district and is the most positive and loving person I’ve ever met. I've been told many times that I "out-kicked my coverage," and I absolutely agree. We also have a 14-year old corgi dog named Meredith who has me wrapped around her little paw.
Do you live in Owasso? Where are you from?
I do live in Owasso. Maria and I moved here from Tulsa in April as first-time home buyers, and we love it! I am originally from Derby, Kansas, which is a suburb of Wichita, and I lived in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Tulsa in March of 2017.
What do you like best about Owasso/Collinsville?
I think the Owasso community is very special, and we are proud that this is our home now. Everyone here is so friendly and has been so welcoming to our family. We love to host our friends and family from out of state and show off all the great things about Owasso.
What was the best advice you've ever received or given to someone?
"It takes no effort at all to be kind to someone." You just never know how something that may seem so small to you, like a smile, a compliment or a quick conversation, can mean the world to someone else, and it's so easy to do.
What is one thing you do for yourself every day?
When I get home from the office, I like to let Meredith out and just enjoy a few minutes outside. Our house backs up to some green space, and it's very quiet out there.
Do you have a favorite local hang out or place to visit?
We love Trail's End BBQ and MAD Eats. Those are two places that we always take our visitors. We also like taking Meredith to the dog park!
What is one thing you would like to see the Owasso area get?
I know my wife would be very happy to see a Barnes & Noble come to town. I wouldn't mind a Chipotle.
What are the three things you couldn't live without?
My wife and then our family and friends. Probably a smartphone would be No. 4 on the list.
Do you have a hidden or unusual talent?
I am out of practice, but I used to play the drums and was the drumline captain in high school. Maria also says I have a talent for quoting movie lines.
Do you have a hobby you enjoy and why?
I love watching sports and playing fantasy football because they are easy ways that I can keep in touch with family and friends who are out of state.