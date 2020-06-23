1. What role do you have with State Farm?
State Farm agent
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
Getting to know people in the community and helping them do what they love and protect what they love.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Camping, binge-watching Netflix shows, photography and decluttering/organizing
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Hot air balloon ride (even though I’m terrified). I’ve always wanted to take a ride in a kangaroo’s pouch, but not sure how realistic that is.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
Currently, “Great News” on Netflix
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Australia (that’s where the kangaroos are)
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband works as a superintendent for Crossland Construction. We celebrated our 10-year anniversary in May. My two girls attend Rejoice Christian School. Beckett, 6, will be going into first grade and loves to create TikToks. Kambell, 8, will be going into third grade and has a newfound love for basketball and yoga. We have two beagles, Ruby and Allie, who enjoy treeing squirrels.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Way too often, probably 50-100 times per day
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Commitments made with no follow-through
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Everything! It’s family-oriented, focused on true character and community. I can’t imagine raising my family anywhere else.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Always choose joy, silence the negativity and truly live this wonderful life we are given. There is always positive that will come out of negative, so embrace and focus on that.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Comfort food: fried chicken, mashed potatoes, fried okra and green beans
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can shake my eyeballs like Shakira shakes her hips.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Burt’s Bees chapstick, indoor plumbing and air conditioning
15. How have you best handled quarantine amid COVID-19?
Leveraging Instacart, Amazon Prime, Zoom meetings and maintaining a healthy social life virtually.