1. What role do you have in your band About Wallace?
I sing and play guitar, with some occasional bass guitar thrown in.
2. What do you enjoy the most about what you do?
For me, it’s just having that outlet. The act of songwriting is the thing that I really love – getting out what needs to get out. It’s a healthy thing, I think.
3. What do you do for fun outside of performing?
I love reading, writing fiction, and hanging out with my wife. We love to travel together and can’t wait to take some more trips when this is all over.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
That’s a tough one. I don’t know how unique this is, but I’d love to be able to say that I’ve visited every continent, including Antarctica. Just briefly, though. I don’t handle the cold well.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
It kind of fluctuates over time, but I’m really loving "Community" right now. They just released it on Netflix, so I’ve been re-watching them. Great show.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Oh man, another tough one. Right now, I’d say Amsterdam.
7. Tell us about your family.
My parents and older brother live here in Oklahoma. My dad is a writer and radio host, and both my brother and mom work in education. One of the fun things about moving back to the area is getting to see them a lot more often.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
On a good day? I’d like to think not very many. It’s something I try to be conscious of. But realistically… hundreds? A lot. A number I’d be ashamed to see, I’m sure.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
Bad driving really ticks me off. I tend to be loud when driving. It annoys my wife.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
We’ve just loved getting to know it more since moving here. It’s a really beautiful area, we love being close to Tulsa, and it’s really pretty.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
My very first boss told me that if your own standards are the highest you’ll ever have to meet, you’ll do very well in life. I thought that was wise.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
NOTHING beats a good cheeseburger in my eyes. A burger, some fries and a coke. Perfect.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I’m actually incredibly fast at folding laundry. It makes me popular at home.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
I guess I have to say music, right? Other than that: books and the Denver Broncos.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
It’s gone pretty well, honestly. I’ve been able to keep working from home, and I get to see my wife a lot more than normal. We feel bad to say it, but it’s not been too bad for us. We’ve been blessed.