1. What do you do at The Steel Horse?
I’m an employee and I started working here in February.
2. What’s the most memorable moment on the job?
When we opened our new location this year on Black Friday. I got to work again with one of my old friends, Allie, and my friend, Sabrina, also worked with me. The store was super busy and the energy was something that I had never experienced before.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
I love to hang out with my friends and have people over! On nice days, I like to go hiking at Redbud Valley in Catoosa. Sometimes my friends and I like to do fun things in downtown Tulsa and on Brookside. I also do photography when I’m not super busy.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Going to Coachella or some kind of music festival.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
Either Maggie or Emma MacDonald. They remind me of my sister and me. Their channel is mainly fashion and beauty, and I love their style too.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Italy, because I was born there.
7. Tell us about your family.
It’s me, my parents, my sister, my two dogs and our cat. My sister’s name is Maddy and she is 15. My dad is a pilot and travels a lot, but when he is home, we love to do things together as a family. I’m also really close to my sister and love to hang out with her.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
“That 70’s Show.” I’ve never watched it, and my friend recommended it to me not that long ago. Now I can’t stop watching it.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When my car and bedroom are messy. I am a neat freak and hate when my stuff is out of place or dirty. I can’t function when I’m not organized.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
I love that even though our community is growing, it still feels like everyone is connected. I also love that Owasso feels like home.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
I go to Life.Church, and Craig Groeschel always says, “When emotions are high, wisdom is low.” I love this because it helps me stay calm in stressful situations instead of getting angry with people.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
I’m a very picky eater. My mom can make a lot of good things, but my favorite is her homemade mac and cheese. My friends love to come over when she makes it.
13. Do you have any unusual or hidden talent?
I used to be able to do ventriloquism when I was younger. I’m also pretty good at editing videos and making “movies.”
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Sweet tea, music and my sister.
15. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
Definitely dance in front of a lot of people because I’m a terrible dancer. It would be really embarrassing for me!