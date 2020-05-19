1. What do you do in your new role at Pride of Owasso?
I will be teaching sixth grade flute, double reed classes and seventh grade band, and assisting with the Pride of Owasso marching band.
2. What do you enjoy the most about your job?
In my experience as a band director, my favorite part of the job is getting to form relationships with my students and watching their musical and personal growth.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, friends and animals, reading, playing video games/board games, cooking and spending time outside.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Since another big passion of mine is cooking, I would love to compete on one of the shows for Food Network.
5. What’s your favorite TV show?
My favorite TV Show is “How I Met Your Mother.”
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
I would travel to Switzerland.
7. Tell us about your family.
My immediate family is my mom, dad, brother, sister and now a baby corgi. My siblings and I grew up in Owasso, and all three of us graduated from Owasso High School. My sister is currently a lab technician for Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, and my brother is going to attend Yale University for Bassoon Performance starting in the fall. My dad just recently retired from EMJ Metals in Tulsa, and my mom works for Sally Beauty Supply in Owasso.
8. How often do you think you pick up your phone every day?
Since we’ve all been staying at home due to COVID-19, I can definitely say I’ve spent a lot more time on my phone than I would normally! I have really appreciated being able to stay connected with my friends who don’t live nearby by using FaceTime.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
My biggest pet peeve is whenever people leave a big mess without cleaning up after themselves.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso/Collinsville area?
Being an Owasso native, there are so many wonderful things about this area! I love the different parks and how involved the community is to make living here a great experience.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
The best advice I’ve ever given to someone is, “If you’re never uncomfortable, you’ll never grow.” Similarly, some of the best advice I’d ever heard a professor say was, “Are you going to teach for 30 years, or are you going to teach the same year 30 times?”
12. What’s your favorite meal?
My favorite meal would be fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy. However, I don’t think any meal could ever top my mom’s homemade chicken and dumplings.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I can sing the alphabet backwards, and I’m learning how to juggle.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
Three things that I couldn’t live without would be music, my pets and the relationships I’ve built and maintained in my life with friends and family.
15. How are you best handling self-isolating amid COVID-19?
One of the things that has been the best for my self-isolation has been my Nintendo Switch. The new Animal Crossing game was released the week after everything started to shut down, so that has been absorbing a lot of my time. I have also been reading a lot more and been able to experiment with new recipes.