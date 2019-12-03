1. What do you do at the Turquoise Couch?
My title is social media and sales, but pretty much anything my mother tells me to do.
2. What’s your most memorable moment on the job?
Getting the chance to work with my grandma every day. She is my favorite person.
3. What do you do for fun outside of work?
Hanging out with my kids, but mostly going on motorcycle rides with my husband.
4. What’s a unique bucket list item you’ve always wanted to check off?
Going to New York City during Christmas.
5. What’s your favorite YouTube channel and why?
I love watching make-up tutorials; it fascinates me the talent that some people have.
6. If you could travel anywhere across the globe for a vacation, where would it be?
Paris, France.
7. Tell us about your family.
My husband, Dakota, and I have been together since 2013, We have two wonderful children, Jalen, 10, and Jax, 5. They are my pride and joy.
8. What’s one show you’re binging right now?
“The Morning Show” on Apple TV.
9. What’s your biggest pet peeve?
When I have to repeat myself over and over again.
10. What do you enjoy about the Owasso area?
I love all the food choices! There are so many options, and a lot of my favorite restaurants are only 5 minutes away.
11. What was the best advice you’ve ever received or given to someone?
Live every day to the fullest and love like there is no tomorrow.
12. What’s your favorite meal?
Olive Garden’s Fettuccine Alfredo. I could eat pasta every day.
13. Do you have an unusual or hidden talent?
I have a very green thumb! I love to be out in the garden and come up with different arrangements. It is very relaxing.
14. What are three things you couldn’t live without?
My acrylic nails, food and my children.
15. What would you do for a Klondike Bar?
Absolutely nothing, I am not a big fan of them.